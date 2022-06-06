Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have publicly identified the man who died after he was shot by deputies Sunday afternoon at a restaurant in Lancaster.

He was 51-year-old Ricky Jimenez, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The deputy-involved shooting happened around 1:08 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the 1800 block of West Avenue J, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A news release by LASD simply states, “The armed male adult suspect was struck by deputy gunfire. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured.”

A news photographer at the scene told City News Service that the man was standing in a doorway to Tom’s Restaurant and refused to drop a knife. Instead, he allegedly pulled out a crossbow-type weapon from his backpack, prompting the shooting. This information was not confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

