Schizophrenic woman missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 21-year-old woman who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression was reported missing Friday in Lancaster.

Melissa Elaine Martinez was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, on the 4300 block of Dana Drive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Martinez is Latina, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Martinez is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

