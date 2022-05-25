Woman shot to death after argument in Palmdale [UPDATE: Victim ID’d]

PALMDALE – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Palmdale in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, on the 36800 block of James Place, near Joshua Hills Park, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded regarding a shots fired call and found a female Hispanic adult suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“During the investigation, homicide detectives were informed of an argument that occurred prior to the shooting and appeared to be a domestic related incident,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

No additional information was released, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Sandra Deleon of Pacoima, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

–