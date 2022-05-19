Smash Mouth coming to Palmdale Amphitheater July 23

PALMDALE – Alternative rock band Smash Mouth will perform at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23, starting at 8 p.m. as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series, organizers announced Thursday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m., at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Tickets are $40 for VIP concert floor, $35 for preferred seating, and $25 for general admission. General admission tickets purchased by June 3 will receive a $5 discount.

Smash Mouth formed in 1994 and has released eight albums to date. They are known for songs such as “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” “Then the Morning Comes,” “I’m a Believer,” “Can’t Get Enough of you Baby,” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends”

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine.

Attendees should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Attendees are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.

For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

