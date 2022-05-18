Lancaster hosting community bike ride this Saturday

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is inviting local residents to participate in the next community bike ride this Saturday as part of the city’s active transportation safety and healthy living program, dubbed ‘SEE AND BE SEEN.’

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, riders will meet at American Heroes Park, 701 W. Kettering Street, to bike around Lancaster as a form of healthy exercise and safe alternative transportation. New helmets will be available for free to any rider who needs one. This 10.5-mile ride is intended for riders 10 years old and above. Riders 10-13 years old will need a parent or guardian to ride along with them. Riders 10-17 years old will require a parent or guardian signature on a participation waiver at check-in, and all adult riders will also need to sign a participation waiver.

Registration is required for this event. Participants can register onsite between 7 to 8 a.m. or pre-register online on the city’s website: www.cityoflancasterca.gov/getactive.

“The Antelope Valley is becoming more and more bikeable and we love to take advantage of that,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We’re excited to offer another community bike ride to give residents a chance to see the city in a different way, utilize our bike lanes, and bond with each other.”

Lancaster’s SEE AND BE SEEN program works to improve bicycle and pedestrian accidents in the city by educating students and residents about active transportation safety. Through a safety signal cabinet wrap campaign, a K-12 school curriculum, bike repair clinics, and community bike rides, the city hopes to inspire safe alternative transportation.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–