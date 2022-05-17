LASD illegal marijuana crackdown results in 100+ arrests in the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – A joint operation to take down multiple illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley resulted in more than 100 arrests so far this year and the destruction of several thousand pounds of marijuana products, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

The Marijuana Eradication Team — which consists of the LASD, the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife — served 116 marijuana cultivation-related search warrants in the Antelope Valley in the first four months of 2022, sheriff’s officials said at a press conference on Tuesday, May 17.

The search warrants resulted in 100 misdemeanor arrests and seven felony arrests. Authorities also seized 101,090 marijuana plants and 53 firearms, and 14,980 pounds of harvested marijuana was destroyed.

“Continuing in the spring of 2022 … narcotics investigators conducted aerial reconnaissance with the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force,” according to the LASD. “They identified 350 outdoor cultivation sites in the Antelope Valley, down from over 750 locations in 2021. This reduction in cultivation sites is directly related to increased enforcement efforts in the Antelope Valley.”

Search warrants were served at 80% of the identified cultivation sites, and the LASD anticipates warrants will be served at the remaining 20% by fall 2022. LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said illegal dispensaries “are a source of extreme amounts of violence.”

“You have robberies, you have murders that we’re handling,” Villanueva said. “Other agencies have to handle in the basin, and they’re all tied to the cash trade down in these illegal dispensaries. In fact, illegal dispensaries outnumber the legal ones 50 to 1. That will give you the size of the magnitude of the problem that we’re handling right here.”

LASD narcotics investigators have created the email address MarijuanaTips@lasd.org, and anyone who can provide information on illegal marijuana cultivation is encouraged to contact detectives via email.

