Motorist found dead at freeway transition ramps

A man suffering from mental issues, abandoned his vehicle on the Golden State (5) Freeway, at the outskirts of Sylmar, and was found dead Sunday under the transition ramps to the Antelope (14) Valley and Golden State (5) freeways, authorities said.

The motorist was identified as Kirk Michael MacDonald, of Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol reported. The cause of MacDonald’s death was not known.

CHP officers dispatched at 3:41 a.m. Sunday, May 14, to the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway at the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway reported an unoccupied vehicle partially blocking the traffic lanes.

CHP officers searched the area for a pedestrian, but were unable to locate anyone. Authorities then conducted a welfare check at MacDonald’s home and later contacted his mother, who said her son had mental issues.

CHP officers returned to the area, continued their search and located MacDonald’s body about 5:30 a.m., Sunday, May 14, northeast of The Old Road, under the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) transition ramps.

County paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 5:55 a.m.

The CHP’s Newhall area office is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at 661-600-1600.

