Dog helps collar suspect in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man who pointed a gun at a neighbor in Palmdale was collared Saturday evening with the help of a sheriff’s K-9, authorities said.

The alleged assault with a deadly weapon was reported around 6:22 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the 39300 block of 10th Street East, according to Lt. L. Arnold of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect reportedly hid in a storage container in his yard, Arnold said.

Deputies surrounded the area and called for a K-9 to get the man out of the container.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of dog bites before he was booked, the lieutenant said. The suspect’s name was not immediately release.

