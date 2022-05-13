Newsom proclaims May “Small Business Month”

Governor Newsom has proclaimed May as Small Business Month. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is here to help with a variety of free resources to enable small businesses to make sales successfully in California.
Small businesses are vital to California’s economy. They create good jobs, energize our main streets, and increase economic opportunity for California’s entrepreneurs. In the first quarter of 2022, more than 34,800 business owners registered for new sales and use tax accounts with CDTFA to open a business. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, 22% more taxpayers registered to open a business this year. During fiscal year 2020-2021, the CDTFA had 1.3 million registered businesses, which includes a 7.7% increase in sales and use tax permits compared to the prior fiscal year.
“The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration strives to make doing business with us easy and convenient. We know that small business owners are often trying to figure out taxes and regulations after working all day to help their businesses succeed. We are here to help,” said CDTFA Director Nick Maduros.
CDTFA has several free tools to help small businesses do business in California:
- Online Services allow business owners to file their sales and use tax returns, make a payment, and register with the CDTFA.
- More than 50 Industry & Tax and Fee Guides and 780 Downloadable Forms & Publications assists taxpayers in finding answers to commonly asked tax and fee questions relevant to a particular industry.
- Free Seminars, Classes, Clinics, & Workshops enable attendees to sign up for classes that allow interactive one-on-one question and answer sessions. Last year, CDTFA helped more than 9,200 taxpayers in 350 classes and online seminars.
- The Taxpayer Educational Consultation Program offers free one-on-one consultations to new taxpayers during their first year of business.
- Local Offices assist taxpayers through video or in-person appointments to get help with their accounts.
- Customer Service Center representatives are also available by calling toll-free at 1-800-400-7115 (CRS:711), Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific time), and via online chat. Last year, CDTFA assisted more than 597,800 taxpayers through our call center.
CDTFA is working hard to make life better for Californians by fairly and efficiently collecting revenue that supports essential public services. CDTFA’s goal is to help small business owners to understand their tax responsibilities.
[Information via news release from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.]
