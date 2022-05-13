Newsom proclaims May “Small Business Month”

Governor Newsom has proclaimed May as Small Business Month. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is here to help with a variety of free resources to enable small businesses to make sales successfully in California.

Small businesses are vital to California’s economy. They create good jobs, energize our main streets, and increase economic opportunity for California’s entrepreneurs. In the first quarter of 2022, more than 34,800 business owners registered for new sales and use tax accounts with CDTFA to open a business. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, 22% more taxpayers registered to open a business this year. During fiscal year 2020-2021, the CDTFA had 1.3 million registered businesses, which includes a 7.7% increase in sales and use tax permits compared to the prior fiscal year.

“The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration strives to make doing business with us easy and convenient. We know that small business owners are often trying to figure out taxes and regulations after working all day to help their businesses succeed. We are here to help,” said CDTFA Director Nick Maduros.

CDTFA has several free tools to help small businesses do business in California:

CDTFA is working hard to make life better for Californians by fairly and efficiently collecting revenue that supports essential public services. CDTFA’s goal is to help small business owners to understand their tax responsibilities.

[Information via news release from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.]

–