Patti LaBelle to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater on July 9

PALMDALE – GRAMMY winner Patti LaBelle is performing at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, July 9, starting at 8 p.m., as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

LaBelle’s career has spanned seven decades, with over 50 million records sold worldwide. She has been inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame. Rolling Stone magazine named LaBelle to their list of the 100 Greatest Singers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Tickets are $40 for VIP concert floor seats, $35 for preferred seating, and $25 for general admission. General admission tickets purchased before May 27 will receive a $5 discount.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine.

Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.

For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–