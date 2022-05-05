TOPCAT deputies recover 9 stolen catalytic converters, suspect arrested

LANCASTER – The sheriff’s department’s Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic Converters and Auto Theft (TOPCAT) team recently intercepted a commercial flatbed truck in Lancaster and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters and more than $10,000 in cash, authorities announced.

The arrest happened April 28 on the 700 block of West Avenue H, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“A commercial enforcement trained deputy conducted a traffic stop… for a commercial vehicle code violation. During the course of the investigation, deputies from the Catalytic Converter Theft Task Force determined the suspect was in possession of nine cut catalytic converters of various makes and models. The suspect was arrested for receiving stolen property and transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, where he was released with a citation. Deputies recovered nine catalytic converters, and over 10,000 dollars in cash,” the news release states.

Authorities did not name the suspect, but said he was a Hispanic male in his 30s who was suspected of collecting stolen catalytic converters from several locations in the area of Lancaster.

Residents who believe they were victims of catalytic converter theft in Lancaster or Palmdale are encouraged to contact Detective Gelardo at Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466 or Detective Jacob at Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

