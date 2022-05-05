Lawsuit filed on behalf of Lancaster High School student allegedly assaulted by deputy

LANCASTER – A lawsuit was filed on behalf of a teenage girl who was allegedly body-slammed by a school resource sheriff’s deputy at Lancaster High School in 2021 and later mocked by the deputy when she returned to school.
The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe 1 in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Wednesday, May 4, against Los Angeles County, the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Daniel Acquilano and the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
The complaint’s allegations include civil rights violations, assault, battery, false arrest, aiding and abetting assault and battery, negligence, negligent hiring supervision, retention, training and education, intentional infliction of emotional distress and harassment based on race, sex and disability. Doe seeks compensatory damages against all of the defendants and as well as punitive damages against Acquilano.
The LASD previously released a statement explaining that Doe physically resisted the detention and so the deputy used force to take her into custody. An AVUHSD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The incident was recorded on video and occurred last Aug. 30 at Lancaster High when the girl, then 16, refused the deputy’s request to hand over her cell phone and began walking away, the suit states.
“After slamming her down, he straddles her face down on the ground, while she is screaming to call her mom,” the suit states. “The video captures school personnel standing around watching the incident, failing to intervene.” Doe remained face-down on the ground for several minutes, pinned and straddled by the deputy, the suit states.
“Horrified and in shock, Jane Doe repeatedly screamed that he get off of her and not touch her,” the suit states. “Jane Doe continued pleading to be allowed to call her mother throughout the assault, but was denied the opportunity to do so.”
Doe was taken nearly 50 miles away to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and her mother was notified to pick her up about 8 p.m., according to the suit.
Doe returned to school for one day on Sept. 3 and Acquilano “continued to engage in highly inappropriate conduct by mocking, teasing and harassing her over the attack,” the suit alleges.
Doe’s mother was forced to look for alternative education for her daughter through independent study because the district has not removed Acquilano from Lancaster High, the suit states.
“The assault has left this young girl physically and emotionally devastated,” the suit states. “Naturally, Jane Doe refuses to attend school out of fear, trauma and humiliation while … Acquilano continues to roam the campus, endangering other students.”
–
19 comments for "Lawsuit filed on behalf of Lancaster High School student allegedly assaulted by deputy"
Ledesma 99 says
What gets banned this time liberals?
Cops Like 'em Young says
10 t0 1 odds the reason he held her down so long is that with people filming he was afraid his uniform wouldn’t hide his erection.
Body Slam says
The LA County taxpayers are going to be on the hook for a large payout.
Bob Dob says
There is no reason whatsoever to use police tactics and force on school age students. Now taxpayers will have to pay for police violence. This will be practically eliminated if all those civil suit awards were paid by the Sheriff pension plan fund.
King of Deflection says
It all comes from the top in Lancaster. When you have the mayor telling residents to arm themselves and to carry guns illegally to shoot the homeless if they ‘try to rob’ you, what do you expect? Bullying is one of his core values and it seeps down unfortunately.
George Floyd says
No! Don’t blame government officials nor law enforcement. Blame the parents and the student who did not honor authority figures.
So district employees are supposed to risk careers by intervening and assaulting a deputy sheriff – I think that’s ludicrous and self destructive.
Parent’s teach your children to follow the rules and comply with authority figures.
Oyuki says
Im pretty sure there was a reason for this .these kids thing they can do what ever they want and when it doesnt turn out how they want then they start crying. If you act right this wouldnt happen.
Luis says
This kids now days think they are all that and a bag of chips, let them get what they deserve. That’s reality of consequences of your actions. They will learn the truth of life when they get older. That there’s consequences for every action. There’s reason why she got handled the way she did especially her knowing people were recording her I’m sure she was extra.
Tim Scott says
There are consequences to actions…that’s the point. When a grown man beats up a teenage girl he gets consequences.
Mike Brown says
When outlaws don’t comport with the law they get handled by law ENFORCEMENT!!
Get it? You silly agitating rabbit; TRICKS are for kids.
Tim Scott says
She’s a kid with a cell phone…if you call that an “outlaw” you need to get out more.
Shika says
Still holding a phone and crying for mama? SHUT UP! These children want to act grown, so let them get a dose of what acting a fool in society really feels like. Please realize that some of these children are over six feet tall and getting in teachers and other kids faces. She probably didn’t like the stupid prize she won after playing her stupid games. Maybe she will think twice, or her mom will sue…oh wait…no lesson learned here.
Juana says
If young adults and teens would be better educated by their parents, we wouldn’t have a need for deputies on campus, we created the problem, now let the law do it’s thing, I’m pretty sure the girl deserved some kind of restrain, I see how they act, and it’s not pretty, seen enough heard enough, I’m sure some people won’t like my opinion, but it’s my opinion, and as far as I know we still have freedom of speech. I’m not saying the deputy acted all perfect, but I’m sure he had his reasons to act the way he did.
Tim Scott says
So you think there’s a world where an unarmed teen age girl getting beat up by a grown man is okay “because she had it coming.” Okay then.
Ted Green says
It’s all about the show! The bully Mayor wants the biggest Sheriff contract so we have all these High School deputies under contact with Lancaster. Highest crime rate in North LA County with the biggest contract makes that look very silly and wasteful but when your a big shot Mayor well you understand. All bark and no bite but what’s new?
Barbara says
Far from “beating her up”
Tim Scott says
Cool, so if I knock you down and sit on you you’ll have no complaints then?
Rayshard Brooks says
Do you understand the difference between following directives and resisting arrest?
Tim Scott says
Do you understand that there was no crime committed so there was no arrest happening?