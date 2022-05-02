VP Kamala Harris tests negative for COVID, will return to in-person work

Vice President Kamala Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after ending a weeklong stay in Los Angeles County, tested negative Monday and will return to in-person work Tuesday.

According to a statement from her office, Harris “tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test.”

“The vice president will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the 10-day period,” according to her office.

Harris, 57, tested positive for the virus on April 26, the day after she flew to Washington, D.C., from Los Angeles County. The vice president had spent about a week at her Brentwood home. She only attended one event while in Los Angeles — a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on April 18.

During her stay, she made a one-day trip to San Francisco.

When she tested positive, her office indicated that she was not experiencing any symptoms, but she went into isolation and worked from the vice president’s official residence.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

