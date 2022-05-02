Authorities ID woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead Saturday inside a Palmdale home where a man who allegedly assaulted her was taken into custody following a barricade.

She was 69-year-old Dhina Sharp of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The incident was reported around 6:13 a.m. Saturday, April 30, in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded… regarding a family disturbance call. Upon arrival, they contacted a male Hispanic, 74 years old, who stated his stepson, male Hispanic 36 years old, assaulted him and the victim, a female Hispanic 69 years old, inside the residence,” the news release states.

“Deputies made entry into the location and observed the female Hispanic victim unresponsive. The suspect then barricaded himself in the garage of the residence,” the news release states.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) responded to the scene, and surrounding homes were evacuated. At 11:33 a.m., sheriff’s officials tweeted, “SWAT operation for an armed, barricaded homicide suspect in Palmdale has concluded. Suspect in custody. Desert Ave reopened. Neighborhood safe.”

The incident remains under investigation, and sheriff’s officials have released no further details on the suspect’s arrest or the circumstances surrounding Dhina Sharp’s death.

According to local arrest records, 36-year-old Joshua Sharp was arrested Saturday, April 30, on the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue in Palmdale. Records show Joshua Sharp was arrested at 11 a.m. on suspicion of being an “addict in possession of firearm,” but he was booked into jail around 6:25 p.m. on $2.1 million bail. Homicide detectives did not immediately return calls for comment on whether or not Joshua Sharp’s arrest was in connection to Dhina Sharp’s death. Joshua Sharp is due in court on Tuesday, May 3, according to arrest records.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

#LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, barricaded homicide suspect in Palmdale has concluded. Suspect in custody. Desert Ave reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/jv6tZ2yE8K — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 30, 2022

