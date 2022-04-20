Groundbreaking April 23 for new healing garden for veterans

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley WellBeing Coalition, in partnership with Living Stone Cathedral, will break ground this Saturday on a healing garden — a space for local veterans and community members to enjoy nature and increase wellbeing through the effects of a natural setting.

The groundbreaking will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the gated field next to Living Stone Cathedral, located at 37721 100th Street East in Sun Village.

There will be a short program, information on the benefits of green gardens, memorial brick opportunities within the garden, volunteer planting sign-ups, and more, according to organizers.

“Healing gardens are spaces that reduce stress and mental fatigue, a place of refuge offering a grounding effect in a hectic world,” said, Laura Colflesh, member of the AV WellBeing Coalition.

The AV WellBeing Coalition aims to optimize the wellbeing (health and happiness) of all people and places in the Antelope Valley, by using a synergistic approach, collective leadership and coordinated impact.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley WellBeing Coalition.]

