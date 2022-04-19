Female driver killed in solo crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver died Tuesday afternoon when she lost control of her speeding vehicle and it overturned off the roadway near Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, on Avenue F west of 85th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman was driving a 2003 Acura sedan westbound on Avenue F “at a high rate of speed with high winds in the area,” when her vehicle veered to the right, she lost control of the vehicle, and it traveled off the roadway and overturned, the CHP report states.

“[The female driver] was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries,” the CHP report states.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.

The woman’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was 20 years old and from Lancaster, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Jackson at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

