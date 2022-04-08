Woman diagnosed with depression, schizophrenia reported missing

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia who was last seen Thursday in Lancaster.

Stasia Milan Hinton was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the 500 block of West Avenue H-13, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Hinton is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 216 pounds, with red hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left shoulder. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Hinton’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

–