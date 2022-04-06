Authorities seeking 15-year-old girl who went missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Lancaster.

Jade Angel Johnson was last seen on Tuesday, April 5, in the 44700 block of 32nd Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Johnson is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants, and was carrying a black-and-gray backpack.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

