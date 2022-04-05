Los Angeles County will provide free access to feminine hygiene products, diapers and other personal care items at various government facilities under a program approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Under the motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the county CEO will work with the parks, library and social services departments, along with county museums and cultural venues, to develop a one-year pilot program offering the products. County officials will also review possible future funding sources to keep the program going if it proves successful.
“In recent years, there has been an overdue recognition that hygiene products are costly and that cost is disproportionately felt by women,” according to the motion. “Period poverty, defined as inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education, has a disparate impact and creates an additional financial burden for those who menstruate.
“This includes a lack of access to sanitary products, washing facilities and waste products.”
The motion notes that state universities, along with community colleges and middle/high schools will soon begin offering free feminine hygiene products on campuses.
–
6 comments for "LA County to offer free distribution of feminine hygiene products, diapers"
Not you says
Why don’t they give free oil changes for my Porsche?
America's Most Gender Confused says
If I identify as a “woman”, can I have some too?
FWB says
identify, you mean pretend don’t you?
When a future supreme court judge can’t comment on what a woman is, she’s not fit to be a judge anywhere but perhaps Disneyland.
El Ray says
I identify as a Laguna resident, but I rule with an iron fist in Lancaster. Take that Ledford!!!!!!
ELC says
Why don’t they give disposable diapers for the elderly? So many can’t afford those either.
It's about time says
Completely agree!!!