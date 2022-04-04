Man shot in vacant lot in Palmdale; dies at hospital

PALMDALE – A man was shot in the chest in a vacant lot in Palmdale Sunday night and died from his wound at the hospital a short time later, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:38 p.m. Sunday, April 3, near the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim, a male Hispanic adult, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the news release states.

“We believe the victim was a transient in the area,” said sheriff’s homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga. He said the victim was about 30 years old,

Paramedics first treated the victim at the scene, then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Reynaga said.

Detectives canvassed the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video. There was an indication the suspect or suspects walked up to the victim and shot him, Reynaga said.

A source at the scene said the vacant lot is surrounded by apartment complexes and is across the street from Melville J. Courson Park.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–