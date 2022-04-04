Five cited at Lancaster DUI checkpoint

LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but five drivers were cited for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The DUI checkpoint was held on Sierra Highway near Lancaster Boulevard, from 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 2, according Sgt. Michael Politano of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Politano said the results from the checkpoint are as follows:

Five drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

435 vehicles were contacted.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads, sheriff’s officials said.

Funding for the Lancaster DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

