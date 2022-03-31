Antelope Valley Medical Center verified as a Level II Trauma Center

LANCASTER – The trauma center at Antelope Valley Medical Center has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons. This achievement recognizes the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients, according to AVMC.

“We are proud of our multi-disciplinary team, whom have worked diligently to achieve this certification,” said Edward Mirzabegian, Antelope Valley Medical Center, CEO.

“As the only trauma program serving the three counties in northeast Los Angeles, we are committed to providing high quality trauma care to our patients in their critical time of need,” said Dr. Pavel Petrik, Trauma Medical Director at Antelope Valley Medical Center,

Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Committee on Trauma’s Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients. Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, as outlined by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma in its current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

The ACS Committee on Trauma’s verification program does not designate trauma centers. Rather, the program provides confirmation that a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients. The actual establishment and the designation of trauma centers is the function of local, regional, or state health care systems agencies, such as the local emergency medical services (EMS) authority.

There are five separate categories of verification in the Committee on Trauma’s program. Each category has specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of verification. Each hospital has an on-site review by a team of experienced site reviewers, who use the current Resources for the Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual as a guideline in conducting the survey.

To learn more about the Antelope Valley Medical Center Level II Trauma Center, visit: www.avmc.org/trauma.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Medical Center.]

–