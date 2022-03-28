Driver killed, four injured in head-on collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A driver was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle, injuring four people, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, March 27, on 50th Street East, just north of Avenue N, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The driver — a 27-year-old Lancaster man — was in a 2004 Volvo traveling northbound on 50th Street East when, “for unknown reasons,” his vehicle traveled into the southbound lane, directly in the path of a 2005 Dodge, the CHP report states. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

There were four occupants in the Dodge who were all transported to area hospitals. The 23-year-old Lancaster man driving the Dodge was taken by paramedics to Antelope Valley Medical Center with major injuries; while a 23-year-old woman with minor injuries, a 4-year-old boy and an infant girl, all from Palmdale, were taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center, according to the CHP report. The extent of the children’s injuries was not disclosed.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact Officer S. Spann, ID 20244, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

–