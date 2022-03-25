Average LA County gas price rises for 31st consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 31st consecutive day, increasing 2.6 cents to a record $6.057 while the Orange County average price surpassed $6 for the first time.

The Los Angeles County average price has risen $1.27 during the streak, including 1 cent both Wednesday and Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15 cents more than one week ago, $1.209 higher than one month ago and $2.125 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 34th consecutive day, increasing 2.5 cents to a record $6.014. It has risen $1.264 during the streak, including 1.3 cents Thursday.

The Orange County average price is 14.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.187 higher than one month ago and $2.105 greater than one year ago.

“Los Angeles-area drivers are paying 70 cents more per gallon of gas than the most expensive area in Hawaii,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“In addition to issues at the Torrance refinery which started on March 6 and seems to have been resolved this week, Oil Price Information Service reports that the Valero refinery in Wilmington would delay its planned restart after maintenance until the end of this month or early next month.”

