AV named as a 2022 ‘Great American Defense Community’

PALMDALE – The Association of Defense Communities (ADC) announced that the Antelope Valley has been selected as one of five Great American Defense Communities for 2022.

The communities were chosen in conjunction with USAA, the program’s official sponsor at the Defense Communities National Summit earlier this month. The 2022 class also includes West Valley Partners, Ariz., Tullahoma, Tenn., Northern Virginia, and Florida’s Space Coast.

The city of Palmdale applied for the award on behalf of the region, which is home to Edwards Air Force Base, Air Force Plant 42, and several defense related companies.

“We are very excited to honor the Antelope Valley as a 2022 Great American Defense Community,” ADC President Bob Ross said. “The strength of our military starts at home and Antelope Valley is an excellent example of how a community can provide that support.”

The Great American Defense Communities program was launched by ADC in 2016 to recognize and celebrate the communities and regions that support military installations for their exceptional commitment to improving the lives of service members, veterans, and their families.

“It is truly an honor that the Antelope Valley has been recognized as a 2022 Great American Defense Community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Palmdale has a long and deep relationship with Edwards Air Force Base, Air Force Plant 42, and more than 80 prominent aerospace, commercial space, defense companies, and suppliers who to provide our nation with cutting edge aerospace technology to equip our military forces with the best resources available in their mission of keeping all of us safe and free. The Antelope Valley, also known as Aerospace Valley, is also home to thousands of veterans and military professionals who have the full support and respect of the residents and business community in our region.”

Communities are chosen through a competitive nomination process based on integration, support and collaboration with installations and community building efforts, such as educational and employment opportunities. This year, the Great American Defense Communities Program has a special focus on how communities are innovating and pioneering new ways to serve service members and their families.

About ADC

The Association of Defense Communities is the connection point for leaders from communities, states, the military and industry on community-military issues and installation management to enhance knowledge, information sharing and best practices. With nearly 300 communities, states, regions, and affiliated industry organization as members, ADC represents every major defense community and state in the country. Visit defensecommunities.org to learn more.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 12.3 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

