One dead, one wounded in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Palmdale that left one man dead and another critically wounded late Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 5:37 p.m. Monday, March 21, on the 2500 block of Olive Drive, near Joshua Hills Park, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the area regarding a gunshot victim call, and “upon their arrival, they located a male Black adult suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Deputies located a second male Black adult also suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the news release states.

“Both victims were transported to a local area hospital. One of the victims, a male Black in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second victim, a male Black in his 20s, was listed in critical, but stable condition,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No suspect description was provided, and no further information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.