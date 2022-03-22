The 28th consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County above $6 Tuesday, 19 days after topping $5 for the first time.
The average price rose 2.3 cents to $6.011, according to figures released Tuesday, March 22, by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
It has risen $1.224 during the streak, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday, March 21.
It is 17.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.224 higher than one month ago and $2.085 greater than one year ago.
The Orange County average price rose 2 cents to a record $5.967, the 31st consecutive increase. It has risen $1.207 during the streak, including two- tenths of a cent Monday.
The Orange County average price is 16.7 cents more than one week ago, $1.202 higher than one month ago and $2.059 greater than one year ago.
–
2 comments for "Average LA County gas price tops $6"
Beecee says
At least there aren’t any more mean tweets…
Tim Scott says
Also no more undercutting of NATO and inviting Putin to annex the neighbors.
No more unqualified family members drawing half a million each as “advisors.”
No more shooting TV ads for donors in the oval office.
The list is sooooooo long here…