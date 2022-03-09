Free filters available at Palmdale’s used oil filter collection event at Auto Zone

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a used oil filter exchange event this Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auto Zone, located at 1138 E. Palmdale Boulevard.

Residents may bring a used oil filter to the store to receive a new FREE oil filter (not to exceed $15). Limited to two filters per household, filters carried by Auto Zone, and subject to stock on hand.

Another recycling event will take place on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Auto Zone at 5022 W. Ave. N.

This event is funded from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

For a list of used oil and filter collection centers, call 1-800-CLEANUP or download the Recycle Coach app. For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–