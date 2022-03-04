Palmdale awarded $2 million in Measure A grants

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was recently awarded $2 million in Los Angeles County Measure A Competitive Grant Program funding, part of over $26 million in funds distributed to improve parks and open spaces across Los Angeles County.

It marks the completion of the first-ever cycle of three competitive grant programs from Measure A, a parcel tax that was passed by voters in 2016.

Palmdale was awarded a $1 million Regional Recreation Facilities, Multi-Use Trails and Accessibility grant for the Marie Kerr Park Pool facility expansion. The funds will be used to expand the pool deck capacity for bleachers and gatherings, add additional entrance and exit routes, provide ADA compatibility, and improve connectivity to the adjacent recreation center.

Additionally, the City received another $1 million in funding under the City Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection grant which is being earmarked for Amargosa Creek Trail enhancements. The project will improve the trail, establish trailheads, and add amenities, such as tables, educational signage, fitness equipment, and bicycle repair infrastructure. It will also include planting native drought tolerant vegetation to sequester greenhouse gasses and reduce a heat island effect.

“These grants are important as we continue to improve our City’s parks and amenities to enhance the overall quality of life for our residents,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Council has asked staff to seek out these opportunities and they did an outstanding job of identifying our needs and pursing the appropriate grant funds.”

During the grand application period, 42 applications were submitted and reviewed by nine-member evaluation panel. A total of 30 were approved for funding, including two from Palmdale, one of only a few agencies to receive more than one award.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–