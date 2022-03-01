Sen. Wilk announces Kendra Mays Designs as February’s ‘Small Business of the Month ‘

LANCASTER – In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk’s office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month. [Read more about Mays here.]

Mays’ interior design company has been a pillar in the Antelope Valley for nearly three decades, and as of 2016, she is the only African American interior designer who has been recognized twice as the Better Homes and Garden Designer of the Year.

“Kendra’s love for interior design began as a hobby that turned into a successful business and career for her. With her supportive husband Chris by her side, Kendra’s artistic talent has been showcased in many homes in Southern California and on HGTV,” Wilk said.

“Not only is Kendra talented, she has a true love for the community as she strives to support local nonprofits and individuals in need. Kendra is extremely community-minded, and she hosted many charity events, holiday toy drives, and business seminars supporting female and minority-business owners to succeed, which is why I have the honor of showcasing Kendra Mays Designs as Senate District 21st February’s Small Business of the Month,” Wilk continued.

Senator Wilk also recognized the following community leaders from Senate District 21 in recognition of Black History Month in February.

— Antelope Valley: Dr. Pamela Heller and Bishop Charles Heller, of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Lancaster, and Armond V. Brown of the Enhancement Foundation in Lancaster.

— Santa Clarita Valley: Niamani Knight, Founder of STREAM Global Innovations.

— Victor Valley: Frank Kelly, CEO of No Drugs America.

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk.]

