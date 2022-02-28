Palmdale woman killed in AV motorcycle crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A 48-year-old Palmdale woman died Sunday afternoon when her motorcycle crashed head-on into a car in the Northeast Antelope Valley area, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, on state Route 18 west of 263rd Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman was driving a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with a male passenger, eastbound on SR-18, when “for an unknown reason…(the motorcycle) traveled over the double yellow lines into the westbound lane,” the CHP report states. The motorcycle crashed head-on into a 2021 Toyota that was traveling westbound on SR-18, according to the CHP report.

The female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger was taken by paramedics to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, the CHP reported. Their names have not yet been released.

The two occupants in the Toyota — 31-year-old Marybell Delgadillo and 67-year-old Maria Delapaz Lozano, both from Littlerock — suffered minor injuries and were not taken to hospitals, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact Officer T. Lee at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

