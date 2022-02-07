Teen shot in Palmdale, LASD searching for shooter

PALMDALE – A teenage boy was shot early Sunday morning while sleeping in an apartment in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at an apartment in 38000 block of 15th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was in stable condition at Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, Kim said.

Detectives have no motive for the shooting and no suspect description at this point, Kim said. No further information on the incident was released as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call the LASD’s Palmdale station at 661-272-2400. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

