Task force recovers catalytic converters, firearms, cash

LANCASTER – A task force of local sheriff’s detectives seized 41 catalytic converters, nine firearms, a kit to manufacture ghost guns and $10,000 in cash during an operation conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Lancaster, authorities said.

The operation was conducted on the 45000 block of Division Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“One male adult was arrested for grand theft, receiving stolen property and being in possession of the ghost gun manufacturing kit. He was transported and booked at Lancaster Station on a $20,000 bail,” according to the news release, which did not identify the suspect.

The operation was conducted by the AV Cat Crusaders, a joint task force of detectives from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The detectives on the task force dedicate themselves exclusively to combating catalytic converter thefts.” the news release states. No further information on Wednesday’s operation was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts in the area is encouraged to contact Detective Gelardo at 661-940-3871 or by emailing magelard@lasd.org.

