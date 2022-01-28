Driver, passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver and her passenger died Friday morning in a single-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 1:58 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, near the intersection of Avenue K-8 and Business Center Parkway (Division Street), according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult in a Volkswagen was traveling southbound on Business Center Parkway approaching Avenue K-8. The driver of the Volkswagen lost control and collided into a tree. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. The driver was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead,” the news release states.

Their identities have not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but they were both adult females, sheriff’s officials said.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states. No further information on the incident was immediately available Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

