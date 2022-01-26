Man dies in fatal hit-and-run in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and- run in Palmdale Tuesday night that left a man dead.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies were called around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, to 1105 East Avenue Q-4, where they found the victim, said Lt. Jeffrey Ray of the Palmdale Station.

The victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing and there currently is no description of the suspect’s vehicle, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

–