Reward doubled to $20K in “ruthless” Lancaster shooting, photos of suspect released

LANCASTER – Authorities announced $20,000 in rewards Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who shot a man who was driving in Lancaster, and then hunted the injured man down at a gas station and shot him “point blank in the head.”

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2021. The victim was first shot while in his vehicle near the intersection of Challenger Way and Avenue K, then he was able to drive to a Shell Gas Station and call 9-1-1, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“As [the victim] lay on the ground on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator, the suspect drove around, approached [the victim] and shot him point blank in the head,” the news release states. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. An update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday, but he remains alive, according to sheriff’s officials, who released photos of the gunman and his vehicle.

The gunman, who is described as Hispanic, was wearing a green shirt, black baseball hat, black shorts, white socks and black shoes at the time of the incident. He was driving a white 4 door BMW, possibly a 3 series, with tinted windows and gray rims. The vehicle has major traffic collision damage to the front driver headlight and front passenger fender, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

A $10,000 reward, recommended by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last month, and now a $10,000 reward has been offered by the city of Lancaster — bringing the total reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

In proposing the reward, Barger called the shooting “ruthless,” and she said, “the shocking fact that the gunman circled back to find [the victim], took aim and fired while he was already injured and helpless is deplorable.”

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Operation Safe Streets (OSS) Bureau are handling the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective James Phillips at 661-948-8466 or 310-601-6064. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous related story: LA County offers $10,000 reward in Lancaster shooting

–