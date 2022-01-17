Man killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A driver died at the hospital Sunday following a traffic crash in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:53 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, near the intersection of Avenue J and 32nd Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Chevy Spark was traveling westbound on Avenue J and appeared to make a sudden left or U-turn at the intersection of 32nd Street East into the path of a male adult in a Hyundai Sonata, who was eastbound on Avenue J,” the news release states.

“The solo occupant of the Chevy Spark was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the news release states. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The solo occupant of the Hyundai Sonata sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and DUI do not appear to be a factors in the collision, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

