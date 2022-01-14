PWD & Ventura County-based water district sign MOU to share resources, join projects

PALMDALE – Following nearly a year of exploratory meetings, Palmdale Water District (PWD) and United Water Conservation District (UWCD) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to share resources and work on large-scale projects that are of mutual benefit, PWD officials announced this week.

The projects outlined in the agreement include the coordinated development and use of water resources, recreation areas, intern and apprenticeship programs, and advanced water treatment.

“I am extremely pleased that our boards have agreed to formally enter into a partnership,” said PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang. “UWCD is a highly regarded agency with an exceptionally talented and educated staff. I am confident that both districts will benefit tremendously from each other.”

“There are many advantages to United Water District and Palmdale Water District sharing specific expertise, knowledge and experiences, and this memorandum of understanding simply acknowledges the potential benefits,” added UWCD Board President Michael Mobley.

PWD and UWCD boards of directors voted unanimously at their meetings this week to approve the MOU. Presidents Dizmang and Mobley have been part of the ad hoc committee that has been meeting to solidify the partnership, an idea proposed by Bill Mathis, a consultant for both districts. The other members of the committee are PWD Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez and UWCD Directors Bruce Dandy and Daniel Naumann.

“When (PWD General Manager) Dennis LaMoreaux and his management staff first visited our District, it was immediately apparent that each team excelled in specific areas of water management that could be of benefit to the other,” said United Water District General

Manager Mauricio E. Guardado, Jr. “This is an expansive collaboration in the truest sense of the word.”

Through this partnership, PWD anticipates that UWCD can provide assistance with at least two big projects – the Palmdale Regional Water Augmentation Project (PRWAP) and a potential rebirth of the recreation area at Littlerock Reservoir.

“We are excited about working with UWCD on these initiatives,” LaMoreaux said. “This collaboration is unique and will provide a great benefit to the communities served by both agencies.”

UWCD has proposed a coastal brackish groundwater treatment plant on U.S. Navy Base Point Mugu to provide a sustainable solution to combat seawater intrusion and treat aquifer salinity contamination. The proposal is for the plant to use extracted brackish groundwater for

treatment. Similarly, PWD’s plans for the PRWAP is to treat recycled water from the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County for reuse purposes. Both programs are critical to each agency’s water sustainability needs.

As for water agencies operating recreational areas at reservoir sites, UWCD has shown it is possible. The agency is the operator of the Lake Piru recreation area, offering overnight camping, fishing, watersports, picnicking and other outdoor activities.

The MOU also calls for engaging in transfers and exchanges of available State Water Project water. Both PWD & UWCD are State Water Contractors. Originally formed in 1927, UWCD operates the Santa Felicia Dam, Lake Piru Reservoir and the Freeman Diversion. They serve as a wholesaler, providing water to the cities of Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Santa Paula and Fillmore. They also serve the Naval Base Ventura County and several mutual water districts, farms and individual pumpers. For more information about UWCD, visit www.unitedwater.org.

For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

