Palmdale McDonald’s employees protest over working conditions, safety concerns

PALMDALE – Cooks and cashiers at a McDonald’s in Palmdale held a lunchtime demonstration Wednesday to protest the burger giant’s alleged failure to address numerous safety concerns, including a broken ventilation fan for the nugget fryer that allegedly causes the kitchen to fill with hazardous smoke.
“Smoke from the nugget fryer has been filling the kitchen since before Thanksgiving, making my eyes red and giving me a cough, a sore throat and a headache,” according to Rosa Garcia, who has worked at the Palmdale McDonald’s for more than a decade. “The assistant store manager screams at us to get the food out faster, threatening us with retaliation in order to intimidate us. The real problem is that we do not have enough staff and the equipment we need to get the food out is broken, and these are safety hazards that must be fixed.”
Holding various protest signs, the group gathered around noon on Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant, located on the 37000 of 47th Street East in Palmdale.
In a formal complaint filed Dec. 21, 2021, with Cal/OSHA and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the workers noted that the ventilation fan has been broken for four weeks, causing them to experience symptoms such as headaches, coughing and sore throats. They also laid out a longstanding pattern of broken equipment in the store, including the AC unit, which breaks down in dangerous heat. The group also raised the alarm about unsafe staffing levels at the store, which they said leads to excess fatigue and exhaustion among the workers. [Read the OSHA complaint here.]
According to “Fight for $15 California” — the organization that local employees have designated to represent them in all contacts with CalOSHA — California fast-food workers are demanding that state lawmakers pass AB 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards (FAST) Recovery Act. The legislation would give workers a voice on the job to help set industry-wide standards for health and safety and hold fast-food corporations like McDonald’s accountable for maintaining safe and healthy workplaces.
According to “Fight for $15 California,” AB 257 would also address sexual harassment, wage theft, safety violations, violence and other long-standing issues in the fast-food industry by:
- Giving workers a seat at the table. The bill would create a statewide Fast-Food Sector Council, which would include worker, government and industry representatives, to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry.
- Giving franchisees a seat at the table. Under the FAST Recovery Act, franchisees get a seat at the table too. Oftentimes, large franchisors increase California operators’ costs. With AB 257, franchisees can push back if resources are needed to comply with wage and safety standards.
- Holding large fast-food corporations accountable. Corporate fast-food giants like McDonald’s will be required to ensure all their restaurants and franchisees have the resources they need to operate safely and in compliance with the law.
Management at the Palmdale McDonald’s did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Wednesday’s worker protest.
–
35 comments for "Palmdale McDonald’s employees protest over working conditions, safety concerns"
Man From Nantucket says
Did the working conditions cause you to not put napkins and ketchup in the bags? Did the conditions cause you to put onions on the four cheeseburgers ordered without onions? May want to try practicing what you preach because as I see it there often isn’t much effort by the employees to do their job the best they can. I feel bad for the managers that have to deal with the employees giving at best half of their focus to the job they are paid to do.
Beecee says
Did the working conditions also cause the ice cream machine to never be working?
Lol
Liz says
I used to work at this location and the management was horrible, they really don’t care about their employees no matter how understaffed they were the store manger (Jorge) expected us to work twice as hard and he would give us our breaks two hours into our shifts, expect to work nonstop and most times overtime after. All he cared about was profit no matter the conditions in the store.
Biff says
I highly doubt the manager of a fast food restaurant was concerned about profits, more like worried about losing his job. Probably under way more pressure than the average worker and not paid much more for having to deal with the everyday whining and laziness of employees
Drecilla Brightwood says
THE IMPORTANT TO REPRESENT YOUR COMPLAINT CASE WITH THE LABOR BEAURAL, FEDERAL RESERVE FTC DOCUMENT A CODE LAW ENFORCEMENT IN FRATRUCTURE EMPLOYEES HEALTH, KITCHEN APPLIANCES HAZARD NOT SAFETY PROTECTION INSPECTION COMPLAINT. THE GOVERMENT FEDERAL BUSINESES WILL REPRESENT YOU WITH YOUR TEAMSTER UNION AGENTS REPSRESENATIVES, HEALTH INSPECTERS.
DRECILLA BRIGHTWOOD.
John Davis says
This restaurant is not run by the family that owns the majority of the McD’s restaurants in the Antelope Valley. It’s a smaller organization based out of Los Angeles that runs this restaurant. It’s very unfortunate for all. Hopefully this gets resolved.
Edwin says
The people who do not want to work are the ones who complain, there are many people who would like to have a job like the one they have and those who have it do not want to work and they begin to make protests and bad comments to make a profit and want to harm the restaurant now. the workers who want to work in beldad .. get to work not to want to get to work to deny everything if they send you to take out garbage in a good way because that is why they are paying you and do not look for a benefit in exchange for that Rosa Garcia and others persons
Richard b says
I am a frequent customer, and I have seen that people yell at him, look at them yelling at an elderly woman, and their food lately tastes like very burnt oil, as a customer, I would like them to investigate them, and I do not work in mcdonals,
Edwin says
I work from McDonald’s but all the person there is no employees I am a custumer that goes to that restaurant every day and i know how hard she works and the employees as well i don’t know why People are saying they are bad workers
Edwin says
I work from McDonald’s but all the person there is no employees
MR.213 says
Then they ask why there’s a shortage of workers or why all these workers are quitting their jobs. I’m glad my daughter didn’t accept the job there. It’s a damn shame that they prioritize profit over everything else. Hopefully they’ll come to their senses and get everything squared away but until then I’ll taking my business elsewhere and I hope others will too.
Mari says
I quit and found another job because after complaints and complaints of physical and verbal abuse to the workers about the assistant manager, DELCARMEN GLADIS nothing was ever done. The store owners and general manager would always try to cover her up. While I was 8 months pregnant taking orders and money in the back of the store I would grab a chair once in a while to rest the weight of the baby and she would argue with me I wasn’t allowed to sit. The precautions that are not taking in the store are horrible but the head people in the store are even worse. It’s been a little over a year and it’s sad to see nothing has been done yet.
Billy the G.O.A.T. says
I think that if someone is unable to perform at work due to pregnancy you are supposed to be on maternity leave and not expecting customers to wait while you sit down.
K. says
Great job to the workers for organizing! Don’t give up and stay strong! We’re rooting for you!
Lily says
Then quit! This is a Free Country!!! Go find another job! Trust me there are plenty out there right now! Unless your trying to extort people? Because if that’s what your doing, then this article makes sense.
Tim Scott says
Ain’t nothin’ in this country free. Why in the heck would you say the working people should have to go through the hassle of finding new jobs while the rich pricks that own that store roll about on the fat of their efforts? If they don’t want to maintain the goose that is laying them nothing but golden eggs how about instead of “screw those workers, they can quit” we say “screw those silver spooners, take their store”?
Beecee says
Every home should have an attic!
Not just the rich pricks!
-dim snot
LAUGHING says
HAHAHA
Spicy Delish says
If you took the store who would run it? You gonna create the schedules for the workers shifts, handle customer complaints, order supplies, clean the store, answer to ownership, be the first one to work or the last one to go home, gather and correct time sheets, schedule breaks and lunch for everyone, work all holidays, be responsible for cash drawers and deposits? Or maybe working a cash register and taking food orders doesn’t seem so bad in comparison now does it
Liz says
So they quit but then the next set of workers have to deal with this. Make it make sense Karen!
Mike Hawk says
That’s the way it works Jiz. And to call someone a Karen while complaining is Karenx10. People are demanding higher pay but don’t think that they should have to step up their game to earn it.
Delany says
Your comment is very ignorant not everyone has the economic stability to quit their job, and extortion how so? Their just exercising their first amendment which may I remind you gives them the freedom of speech and protest so how is that considered extortion. I personally know someone who works there and the working condition are horrible im glad this has been brought to light not only for the current workers but for the future ones too. Please think twice before making insensitive comments like these have some empathy.
Homer J Simpson says
I am pretty sure freedom of speech is limited while on the clock.
Yetta says
If everybody quits and no one reports the store then who would hold the restaurant accountable .
Mike Oxlong says
Um I think that not having employees there to operate the store would do it?
Open mind says
How about you go to hawaii tomorrow. Doesnt matter if you work, Its a free country isnt it?
Mahalo says
Here today gone to Maui lol
Danielle says
The same family owns the McDonald’s in Rosamond, it’s the same thing. The AC unit has been broken there for years and the workers are still expected to work when it’s triple digits outside.
Kiki says
Thats their problem why are they still there?
Angel says
I remember when the general manager worked for Ave
Kand would mistreat us, force us to take our breaks all
at once. I would get yelled at also not even an hour into
my shift I would take my break and my lunch because
we would be under staff only a few crew members
would be going above and beyond working multiple
positions all at once working with the GM I forgot his
name I think his name was gorge he isn’t polite at all
makes it seems that he is but in all reality working with
him was a nightmare idk why he’s still working there
Suggest says
Angel- with all due respect thanks for your insight; however, may I suggest taking an English composition course in order to better your writing? Just a suggestion bro lol
Beatrice says
That’s crazy how you focus on someone’s grammar instead of the point that he is trying to make. That the GM is trash for the way he treats his employees, and considering he’s breaking a couple of laws in giving workers all there breaks at once instead of every second hour how it should be. Please, mind your business next time so you won’t look uneducated.
Gram Ur says
The poor grammar sort of highlights itself.
Dirk Diggler says
How could everyone take break at the same time? Didn’t think that through very well did ya
Yetta says
Those workers should link with the Palmasale workers and protest as well