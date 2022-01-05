Palmdale City Hall to be open by appointment only

PALMDALE – Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, city of Palmdale offices will be open by appointment only until further notice. Residents should call 661-267-5100 or email info@cityofpalmdale.org to set an appointment or to be directed to a department for assistance. The following departments will be taking appointments:

Public Works

Building & Safety

Business License

Planning

Purchasing

Neighborhood Services

Parks & Recreation

City Clerk

Human Resources

Administrative Services

Community Programs

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will continue to provide resources to residents, with food distribution on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except for the first week of January 2022, when food distribution will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan 6. All distributions are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Recipients must be in line by 3:30 p.m. SAVES will not be accepting community volunteers or court referrals.

Palmdale city officials strongly advise the following practices for residents to maintain good health:

Get vaccinated. Free vaccines and boosters are available at Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center. Information available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/908/Coronavirus-Information.

Stay home if you feel ill.

Wash your hands often with soap and hot water.

Use hand sanitizer.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Limit close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid shaking hands.

Get a flu shot.

