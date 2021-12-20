AV EDGE appoints new executive director

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) recently announced that Drew Mercy has been selected as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Mercy has an extensive background in the fields of legislative, economic, public relations and communications. Specifically, his professional experience includes being an advisor to many of the region’s state-level elected officials for more than 20 years, including Senator Wm. J “Pete” Knight, Senator Sharon Runner and former Senator and Board of Equalization Member George Runner. Most recently, Mercy served as Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk’s District Director and Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In addition to Drew’s vast business acumen, he has an impressive record of community engagement and civic involvement,” said AV EDGE Board President Bret Banks. “His long list of accomplishments includes being past president of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, one of the two entities that merged to create AV EDGE. Currently Drew serves as President of the Antelope Valley Fair Board, a Director of the Antelope Valley Sheriffs’ Boosters, Chairman of the Lancaster Criminal Justice Commission and a Director for the Quartz Hill Water Board.”

“Drew’s experience, combined with passion for this entire region will take the AV EDGE to the next level of reaching our regional economic development goals, for both large industries and small businesses,” Banks continued.

The AV EDGE mission is to attract, retain and foster diverse business growth, cultivate regional partnerships, engage in workforce development and education initiatives and, create sustainable quality infrastructures, while championing a robust legislative voice that significantly contributes to the success and prosperity of the Greater Antelope Valley Region.

“AV EDGE has an incredible opportunity to increase investment and job opportunities for local residents,” Mercy said. “I truly appreciate the Board trusting me with this responsibility and look forward to working with our community to help make great things happen.”

Local business members and individuals interested in becoming a member of the AV EDGE can contact AV EDGE

at administration@avedgeca.org or 661-441-2957.

[Information via news release from AV EDGE.]

