Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 130+ citations

LANCASTER – More than 130 citations were issued within a three-hour span on Wednesday when the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force conducted a speed enforcement operation in Lancaster.

The operation — which began around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, on Avenue K near Elm Avenue — was part of an ongoing effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“In 2020, The city of Lancaster suffered 29 fatal traffic collisions and over 800 injury collisions. Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal traffic collisions. The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of the injury the parties endure,” the news release states.

The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force includes deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, as well as California Highway Patrol Officers stationed in the Antelope Valley.

The task force will be conducting similar speed enforcement operations throughout Lancaster in the future and would like to remind motorists to “slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, so that you may avoid a collision. The life you save may be a friend, relative, or your own.”

