LANCASTER – More than 130 citations were issued within a three-hour span on Wednesday when the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force conducted a speed enforcement operation in Lancaster.
The operation — which began around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, on Avenue K near Elm Avenue — was part of an ongoing effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“In 2020, The city of Lancaster suffered 29 fatal traffic collisions and over 800 injury collisions. Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal traffic collisions. The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of the injury the parties endure,” the news release states.
The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force includes deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, as well as California Highway Patrol Officers stationed in the Antelope Valley.
The task force will be conducting similar speed enforcement operations throughout Lancaster in the future and would like to remind motorists to “slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, so that you may avoid a collision. The life you save may be a friend, relative, or your own.”
7 comments for "Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 130+ citations"
WBT says
What about 90th street East! The only time you see cops out here is when they are speeding between 80 and 90 mph through a 45 mph residential zone to go to some traffic accident.
Turd Ferguson says
We did not even need LEAPS for this.We did not even need LEAPS for this.Imagine if we spent the $10 million tax payer dollars on Law Enforcement instead of that no good piece of junk Eye in the Sky.Imagine if we spent the $10 million tax payer dollars on Law Enforcement instead of that no good piece of junk Eye in the Sky.We need to dump LEAPS now.WE need to dump LEAPS now.Rex’s pal has made enough money off the tax payer.Rex’pal has made enough money off the tax payer.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.Yes to Sherriff’s.Yes to Sherriff’s.More boots on the ground.More boots on the ground.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.
Miti says
Lovely to crack down on speeders. I was in an accident in summer 2021 18 year old girl speeding to a red light with busy after 5pm work traffic on ave J….. very busy street around 5:15pm. As drivers we drive for self and every other driver on the road. DMV needs to make defensive driving a mandatory when issued a driver license and HARSHER consequences for speeders who think they’re top priority on the roads
Denise says
All I hear every single night is racing ! I’m on 50th st west and J8. It’s awful every night . The kids with their suped up race cars need to go way out in the desert ! It’s literally every night!
Slow down! People have families they want to go home to
Eric says
About time there has been some enforcement. People are out of control out here. They need to get the motorcycle cops working nights and weekends. Everyone know you can speed at night or on the weekends, there is zero enforcement. Surprised the city doesn’t put more pressure on the Sherrifs to do more traffic enforcement. Come on Derrico enforce that contract.
T says
Should be an everyday, constant thing. I’m scared to have to go out to do errands. The people here are out of control.
Beecee says
Nice,
Post up on San Fran and get hundreds more please.