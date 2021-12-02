Palmdale Regional receives Women’s Choice Award for Bariatric Surgery

Palmdale Regional Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award, a company that conducts research and national surveys exclusively to women. The award signifies that Palmdale Regional Medical Center is in the top 4% of 4,542 U.S. hospitals reviewed.

Obesity is a common disease in the U.S. and many women are finding it’s a struggle to get the weight down and to stay down. Bariatric surgery is a safe option for some, especially those with high BMI or underlying health conditions. Losing the extra weight can help eliminate or stabilize other conditions like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, acid reflux, depression and sleep problems. In addition, bariatric surgery greatly reduces the risk of death from cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other diseases

The methodology for the bariatric surgery award combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results, and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in bariatric surgery based on criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

Palmdale Regional Medical Center achieved the America’s Best distinction by meeting the following criteria:

Accreditation by the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery joint-sponsored Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP).

At least 72% of patients reporting on the HCAHPS survey that they would definitely recommend the hospital.

A high patient safety ranking based on 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ measures of infection and complication rates.

Palmdale Regional Medical Center is one of 220 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for bariatric surgery across the U.S.

“There are many women who struggle with their weight, especially as they get older. For some, diet and exercise alone aren’t enough and they need to turn to bariatric surgery to reduce their weight for their overall good health,” said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “As a family’s chief caregiver, it is important for women to keep their own health in top shape and we help her by letting her know where to go for the best bariatric surgery.”

An American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery study found that the risk of death from any cause is considerably less for bariatric patients than for individuals affected by severe obesity who have never had the surgery. The data shows that cancer mortality is reduced by 60 percent for bariatric surgery patients and death as a result of diabetes and heart disease is reduced by more than 92 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

“The weight-loss program at Palmdale Regional is about changing lives,” said Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “We are proud of our program, its leaders and staff and the tireless efforts they give to improving the lives of those who have tried diets and exercise but continue to struggle with weight loss. This award from America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery is well earned.”

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

