Residents encouraged to provide input on Palmdale City Council redistricting

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is in the final stages of its city council redistricting process which, upon completion, will determine the boundaries of City Council voting districts for the next 10 years. Using public input on communities of interest and submitted maps from the public, the City Council will adopt a new map in accordance with the FAIRMAPS Act, which states districts must be:

Geographically contiguous (each district should share a common border with the next),

Respectful of the geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities in a manner that minimizes its division,

Drawn with easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.), and,

Drawn to encourage geographic compactness with boundaries not drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.

Upcoming Public Meetings

Residents are encouraged to share their preferences, draw their own maps and provide feedback on draft maps for the City Council to consider when making a final decision. There are four upcoming public meetings:

Dec. 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. – The Advisory Redistricting Commission will review draft maps and public input that was received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021.

Jan. 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. – The Advisory Redistricting Commission will review draft maps and public input that was received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, which is the final deadline to submit maps and feedback on draft maps for consideration. During this meeting, the commission will determine its map recommendations for the City Council’s final adoption.

Jan. 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. – City Council will hold its third public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. The City’s demographer will present the draft maps along with direction given by the Advisory Redistricting Commission. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on draft maps and share their input on preferred district boundaries.

Feb. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. – City Council will hold its fourth and final public hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. The City’s demographer will present the final draft maps being considered and the City Council will select a map for adoption.

How to Draw A Map

Paper and online mapping tools and tutorials are available on the Draw A Map page of the City’s redistricting website. Community members can submit as many maps as they would like throughout the redistricting process. Draft maps can be submitted to Redistrict2021@CityOfPalmdale.org.

Public meeting materials, draft maps, virtual meeting links, past meeting recordings and additional redistricting resources can also be accessed through the City of Palmdale’s redistricting website at www.DrawPalmdale.org.

Based on a statutory deadline, a new City of Palmdale district map must be adopted no later than April 17, 2021. The new map and election sequencing would then go into effect for the city’s next election cycle.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–