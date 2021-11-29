Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Monday morning after he ran a red light and collided with a car in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The fatal two-vehicle collision happened around 4:54 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Avenue L (East) and Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Sierra Highway when he “failed to stop at the red traffic signal” and collided with a Hyundai whose driver was making a left turn onto Avenue L from northbound Sierra Highway, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Authorities did not say if the Hyundai’s driver, a female, sustained any injuries in the crash.

“It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this fatal collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

–