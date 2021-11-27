Man stabbed to death in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was stabbed to death in Palmdale Wednesday afternoon.

He was 59-year-old Darryl Lee of Palmdale resident, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 39500 block of Colchester Court, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man now identified as Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect description was provided and no further information on the incident was released by the Sheriff’s department,

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

–