13-day streak of rising LA County gas prices ends

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County remained one-tenth of a cent shy of its record high Tuesday, as a 13-day streak of increases ended when it was unchanged.

The average price rose 11.3 cents during the streak, including three- tenths of a cent on both Sunday and Monday, to $4.704, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 15.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.561 greater than one year ago.

The record price is $4.705, set Oct. 9, 2012.

“Crude oil has remained below $80 per barrel since Friday which is a sign that pricing is stabilizing,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“We have also seen that some markets in Northern California have dropped by a few tenths of a penny in the past couple of days so we may be near a peak in prices in California.”

–