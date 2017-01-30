Hearing begins for social workers charged in Palmdale boy’s death

LOS ANGELES – A Palmdale elementary school teacher testified Monday that she called a county social worker — charged alongside three colleagues with child abuse and falsifying records — multiple times to report that one of her students said his mother punched him and shot him in the face with a BB gun.
The boy, 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, died on May 24, 2013. Prosecutors said he had a fractured skull, several broken ribs and burns over his body.
His mother, Pearl Fernandez, 33, and her then-boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, 36, are awaiting trial on a murder charge stemming from her son’s death. The District Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty against the two.
Gabriel’s death prompted a firestorm of criticism of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services over reports that social workers repeatedly visited the family’s home in response to allegations of abuse, but the boy was left in the custody of his mother.
Two social workers and two of their supervisors — Stefanie Rodriguez, 31, Patricia Clement, 66, Kevin Bom, 37, and Gregory Merritt, 61 — were fired from their jobs following an internal investigation into the case. Merritt appealed his firing and was temporarily reinstated by order of the Civil Service Commission, but that order was vacated last May by a judge who cited errors by the commission.
All four are charged with one felony count each of child abuse and falsifying records.
Teacher Jennifer Garcia, testifying in a preliminary hearing for the foursome, said she made her first call to a child welfare hotline to report Gabriel’s injuries more than six months before he was killed.
Garcia taught first grade at Summerwind Elementary School for five years and Gabriel was a new student in her 2012 class, she said. Recalling her first meeting with his mother and Aguirre, the teacher said: “They looked mean and I did not want to get on their bad side.”
She said Gabriel had lots of behavioral issues.
“He was angry, he would kick kids under the table,” the teacher said.
At first, she sent notes home to the mother about his behavior and got them back signed, but Garcia eventually stopped doing so because she believed the mother might be retaliating against the boy.
Garcia said she suspected drug use in the boy’s home based on his comparison of some image in class to a bong and a time when he “pretended to snort something off of his desk.”
Gabriel was anxious about his homework and afraid to go home at times, the educator said. The first sign of abuse was when he told Garcia that his mother hit him with the buckle end of a belt and made him bleed, asking his teacher if that was “normal,” she testified.
Garcia said she responded by calling the hotline on Oct. 30, 2012, and got a call back the next day from Rodriguez, who told the teacher that she was assigned to the case and “would go out and investigate.”
In November 2012, Gabriel showed up with bloody scabs on his head and chunks of his hair cut off and told the teacher “his mom hit him … punched him in the face,” Garcia said, prompting her to call Rodriguez again.
“As time went on and new injuries kept appearing, I started to feel like nothing was happening (with the case),” Garcia testified.
When the boy came to school in January 2013 with bruises all over his face, he first said he’d fallen down and ultimately confessed that “my mom shot me in the face with a BB gun” while making him do exercises, Garcia said.
The boy’s mother, at an earlier parent-teacher conference, had told her: “I don’t hit my kids, I make them do exercises,” Garcia testified.
Twice Gabriel asked his teacher if she could call “that lady,” though Garcia said she never told him about her own calls to the child welfare hotline. But he was also frightened about the consequences, telling Garcia at one point that when the social worker came to his house, he would get “hurt worse,” she testified.
Rodriguez told the teacher she had a regularly scheduled visit so that it wouldn’t be tied to any particular incidents, according to Garcia, who said she also tried to get counseling or other help for Gabriel.
“There (were) no services we could offer at that time,” other than a flier about family counseling to send home to his mother, the teacher said. Convinced the mother wouldn’t participate and might hurt the boy in response to seeing the flier, Garcia said she “threw it in the trash.”
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar fielded several objections from various members of the five-member defense team during the teacher’s testimony, striking some comments from the record.
Villar relied on an exception to the hearsay rule for testimony regarding incidents of alleged child abuse in allowing Garcia to relay what Gabriel had told her.
Prosecutors allege that Rodriguez and Clement falsified reports that should have documented signs of escalating physical abuse and the family’s lapsed cooperation with DCFS.
Prosecutors also contend that Bom and Merritt knew or should have known they were approving false reports that conflicted with evidence of Gabriel’s deteriorating physical health, allowing the boy to remain in the home until he died.
An investigation revealed that at times over an eight-month period preceding his death, Gabriel — among other instances of violent abuse — was doused with pepper spray, forced to eat his own vomit and locked in a closet with a sock stuffed in his mouth to muffle his screams, authorities have said.
The preliminary hearing is expected to take roughly two weeks, according to Villar, who told the defendants that she runs a tight ship and expects them to be on time each day.
“If you’re not here and it’s a pattern, I will take you into custody,” the judge warned.
If convicted, each of the four defendants faces up to 10 years in prison.
17 comments for "Hearing begins for social workers charged in Palmdale boy’s death"
Naomi Medina says
Looking for a good lawyer who will take a case against the DCFS office in Palmdale once they hear my story and if they think there’s even a case.Ive been fighting for my kids for 4-5 years since beginning of 2013. Department don’t want to give back to me since the beginning they’ve been against me since the start. They are trying to go for permanent placement for my kids and out of the 9 children that were taken from me 1 has been adopted which was the youngest. 3 were given back eventually after a year to their biological mother n 2 of them came back with me and my husband their father. 1 of them just came home to me last year when she turned 18. The other 4 are whom I’m still fighting to get back. Any feedback or help of any kind would be appreciated. Thanks…Mrs.Medina
Patti says
I have 4 sons around that age I’m a single mother and just find it so sad that the mom abused her own child and allowed boyfriend to hurt him they should both be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Gabriel doesn’t get a second chance neither should they !
Diane says
Ten years to too little for these monsters, at least 25 years.
callingitasitis says
Masters degree but NO common sense? Their (DFCS) role is very complex; their protocol is family reunification. Some family structure should NEVER be allowing to stay together with the kids. These former social workers forgot their first real role PROTECT the children first (negligence of duty). Sorry, services are not it, that is after your agency assure the child is safe then you can try working with the family unit. We have seen these type of cases over and over again. The non-bio boyfriend/father of the child abused the kids while the mother turns a blind eye to their own child(ren) suffering. These mothers are not functional real mommy. Their new boyfriend(s) are more important than their kid(s). DCFS should of remove the kid(s) at first sign of injuries with LASD liaison in tow. What was the family court’s Judge role in this whole mess?
Anonymous says
Unfortunately as far as I know, the judge has no role until there is a case brought in front of them. In order for that to happen DCFS has to investigate the charges to determine if there is a case
mom says
IM LOOKING FOR A LAWYER WHO HAS EXPERIENCE WITH THE AV DCFS. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR NAME AND PHONE NUMBER. THANKS
Lawyers in Love says
If there enough money in it try Paris. He loves to sue.
Joseph says
I had a case with the dcfs for 4 years and got my daughter back just this past January 11, 2017.
Patrick says
When You see a child beat and abused keep him/her at the school or wherever you notice ongoing physical or mental abuse and call the cops. If anyone assaults another person the sherif can arrest them. Child service can’t arrest on the spot. The parents would have been arrested.
George says
It took to long for this tragic b s these county people fire the whole unit of them are kids are important wake up people
Big Lou says
This breaks my heart in so many ways. Poor Gabriel was beaten continuously , made to eat excrement, verbally abused and finally murdered. He wanted to kill himself and yet DCFS didn’t give a damn. He’s teacher acted in the most humane way she could and went out of her way to try to save him, but the social worker failed to return her calls. She is also a victim here for she has been traumatized. I just can’t see how a person who makes nearly $80,000 a year, wouldn’t lift a finger to save Gabriel. I sure like to know what went on in family court for I can tell you this; family courts goal is for family re-unification, and not what is in the best interest for the child. I know for I got involved, and in the end, the court failed.
Julie B says
Social workers don’t make 80k a year. Even with a Masters Degrees they make chump change around maybe 50k a year. Maybe the supervisors make 80k.
CLG says
It don’t make a difference how much they make, THEY LEFT THAT POOR CHILD AT HOME WITH THESE EVIL PEOPLE, anyone that watches something like this happen should be tortured in the same manner as the child,
Anonymous says
Unless you worked as a Social worker for DCFS and in the year 2013, you have no idea the amount of stress and cases that were being handled by each worker. It’s sad this happened!!! The department is now reporting they are hiring none stop! The workers didn’t fail this child! The family failed this child!
Transparent California says
Yes they do make that, and a lot make a boat load more. Don’t take my word for it, check out http://transparentcalifornia.com/salaries/search/?q=Social%20Worker%20III&y=2015. And the reported wages are for 2015, so with COLAs they made even more last year. Regardless of pay, their job description is to protect children.
Social Worker says
I agree with Transparent California. There are Licensed Social Workers making 6 figures however the pay shouldn’t matter. If you take a job that carries this type of responsibility ethically and legally they should have done their job. The system failed this poor child.
Anonymous says
Sorry but the teacher is acting as the hero now! No she should’ve kept that child and demanded that a worker come to the school. This is what usually done. So she is as gulity, sorry she should called the Sheriff’s as well to come see the child. They easily could have done a welfare check and arrested the parents. Instead she let him go home knowing he told her he was getting tortured.