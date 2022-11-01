LA County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions

The Los Angeles County Probation Department has received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions, the agency announced.

The $378,462.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their probation and prevent probationers from re-offending.

“This grant provides critical resources and services to individuals that will hopefully help get them back on track and reduce the number of alcohol and drug-involved traffic collisions,” Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Chief Probation Officer, Dr. Adolfo Gonzales, said. “It’s because of grants such as the OTS, that we are able to provide life changing and impactful programming for our clients. Without appropriate funding from the OTS, our supervision program would be adversely impacted.”

“The safety of our communities is a top priority and intensive supervision programs hold DUI offenders accountable for their actions,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “This concerted effort improves the safety of our roadways by addressing the devastating impacts impaired driving has on our communities.”

The probation grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), distribution of DUI “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alerts and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders.

The grant program runs through September 2023.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Probation Department.]