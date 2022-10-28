Kaiser Permanente holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event this Saturday in Palmdale

PALMDALE — Antelope Valley residents can drop off their expired, unwanted, or unneeded medication from 10 to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices at 4502 West Avenue S.

This event is part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which helps residents prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

According to organizers, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to a national survey on drug use and health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers; 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants; and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. This event aims to raise awareness about public safety and health issues while providing communities with a convenient and anonymous way to safely dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused medications.

The local Prescription Drug Take Back Day is presented by Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement and community agencies, including CHP, DEA, Tarzana Treatment Centers, Child and Family Center, and Pueblo y Salud.

The site cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is fast, easy, free, and anonymous, with no questions asked.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente.]

–